Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Heads to press box
Girgensons will be a healthy scratch Tuesday against Colorado, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Girgensons made his presence felt Saturday against Pittsburgh with six hits, but also hasn't registered a single point since Oct. 14, a drought of 19 games. Through 24 games this season he's scored just three points and for the fourth straight season his ice time has dipped and it's currently at a career-low of 11:47. Time and patience is running out for the two-way Latvian forward, whose career started on a positive note but has been in a tailspin ever since. In an effort to inject more offense into the lineup, recent call-ups Evan Rodrigues and Hudson Fasching will draw into the lineup, as will Scott Wilson, who was recently acquired from Pittsburgh.
