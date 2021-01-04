Girgensons (undisclosed) had to be carried to the trainers' room Monday after falling awkwardly on an attempted hit in practice, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Girgensons tried to line up Steven Fogarty for a hit and went down awkwardly after whiffing on the hit attempt. The nature of the injury hasn't been revealed at this time, but it appeared to be to the lower body based on a video shared by Vogl.