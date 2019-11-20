Play

Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Ice cold

Girgensons has no points in his last 12 games.

While not a heavy point producer, anyone with Girgensons on their squad would like to see a little more offense. He has one goal and three assists through 21 games while receiving 13:08 ice time on average. A lock to remain in Buffalo's bottom six, don't depend on him for production.

More News
Our Latest Stories