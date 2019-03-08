Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: In midst of lengthy scoring drought
Girgensons hasn't scored a goal in 32 consecutive games.
Girgensons is struggling to score, but has at least collected seven assists during that 32-game stretch. He's played in 60 contests for the Sabres, meaning his goal drought has taken up more than half his season. He's stuck on Buffalo's fourth line, so don't him to score often even when he does end the drought.
