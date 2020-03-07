Play

Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: In there Saturday

Girgensons (lower body) will play Saturday against the Flyers, Lance Lysowski of Buffalo News Sports reports.

The injury that kept Girgensons from practicing Friday isn't serious enough to leave him out of game action Saturday. He'll look to add to his season totals of 12 goals and 19 points against a hot Philadelphia team.

