Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Inks two-year deal
Girgensons agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Buffalo on Thursday worth $1.6 million average annual value, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Girgensons past two seasons have been disappointing -- a combined 34 points from 2015-17 -- after a solid sophomore campaign in 2014-15 (15 goals and 15 helpers). Despite the drop off in production, the 23-year-old was one of the Sabres' offseason priorities that they have now locked in for two more years. Considering he averaged a mere 13:10 of ice time last season, the center figures to offer mid-range fantasy value at best.
More News
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Remains Sabres property•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Exempt from expansion•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Scores shootout winner•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Comes off IR•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Skating, but not cleared for contact•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Placed on IR•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...
-
Busts: New Knight Fleury tops list
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the face of the new Legas Golden Knights, but he also doesn't figure...