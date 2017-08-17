Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Inks two-year deal

Girgensons agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Buffalo on Thursday worth $1.6 million average annual value, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Girgensons past two seasons have been disappointing -- a combined 34 points from 2015-17 -- after a solid sophomore campaign in 2014-15 (15 goals and 15 helpers). Despite the drop off in production, the 23-year-old was one of the Sabres' offseason priorities that they have now locked in for two more years. Considering he averaged a mere 13:10 of ice time last season, the center figures to offer mid-range fantasy value at best.