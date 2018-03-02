Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Looking comfortable on first line

Girgensons is averaging over 18 minutes per game over the past two games after being put on the first line with Sam Reinhart and Ryan O'Reilly.

Despite failing to score a point in those two games, Girgensons has not been taken off the top line, and skated a season-high 20:54 against the Lightning in a 2-1 win. He's been moved all over the lineup the past two seasons so it's very encouraging that he seems to have found a permanent spot in the top six. The Latvian forward has just 11 points in 58 games this season but has improved from last year, if only slightly. His per game averages for shots, blocked shots and hits have all increased.