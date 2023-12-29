Girgensons (lower body) could be available against the Blue Jackets on Saturday with coach Don Granato telling reporters there was a "good chance" the center will play, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Girgensons has missed the last 16 games due to his lower-body injury but looks poised to return versus Columbus. Prior to his absence, the veteran center was stuck in a 13-game pointless streak during which he recorded just 19 shots. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting him to start producing at a high level.