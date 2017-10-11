Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Moves to top line
Girgensons was spotted skating on Jack Eichel's left wing during Wednesday's practice, reports Sabres.com's Jourdon LaBarber.
Despite the excitement surrounding new head coach Phil Housley, the Sabres have stumbled out of the gate to a 0-2-1 record, and Housley has seen enough to start juggling his lines. After starting camp on the top line, Girgensons was demoted and started the regular season in the bottom six instead, but now finds himself back on Eichel's wing as the Sabres prepare for Thursday's game against the Sharks. Girgensons has nine shots on goal but zero points through three games while averaging a career-low 11:58 per game, but he's also been very good in the past when playing alongside Eichel. However, fantasy owners should hold off on claiming Girgensons off the waiver wire until he has shown the ability to stay on that line.
