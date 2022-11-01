Girgensons produced an assist in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

Girgensons helped out on a Rasmus Asplund goal in the final minute of the blowout win. The helper was Girgensons' first point in four games, and his first assist to go with two goals in nine outings overall. The 28-year-old forward has added 11 shots on net, nine blocked shots, four hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating as a steady presence on the fourth line.