Girgensons (lower body) may still be available before the upcoming Christmas break, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports Tuesday.

Girgensons won't be an option versus Columbus on Tuesday but at least seems to be trending in the right direction. With Jeff Skinner (upper body) also close to returning, Girgensons could struggle to secure a spot in the lineup, especially with youngster Jack Quinn (Achilles) cleared to play.