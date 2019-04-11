Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Not playing in World Championship

Girgensons will not play for Team Latvia in the World Championship, Aivis Kalnins of Hockeybuzz reports.

Girgensons is without a contract for the 2019-20, so the pending restricted free agent will turn his focus towards putting pen to paper. The 25-year-old posted five goals and 13 assists in 72 games this season -- his highest point total since 2015-16, when he also registered 18 points.