Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Not playing in World Championship
Girgensons will not play for Team Latvia in the World Championship, Aivis Kalnins of Hockeybuzz reports.
Girgensons is without a contract for the 2019-20, so the pending restricted free agent will turn his focus towards putting pen to paper. The 25-year-old posted five goals and 13 assists in 72 games this season -- his highest point total since 2015-16, when he also registered 18 points.
