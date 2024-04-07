Girgensons (illness) won't play Sunday against Detroit, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Girgensons has eight goals, 13 points, 72 shots on net and 140 hits in 59 appearances this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Jordan Greenway (upper body), who is ready to return from a two-game absence.
