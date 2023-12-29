Girgensons (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports, which sets the stage for him to play Saturday versus Columbus.
Girgensons, who was last in the lineup Nov. 24, has two goals, 31 hits and 11 blocks in 20 games this season. His return might result in Victor Olofsson serving as a healthy scratch Saturday.
