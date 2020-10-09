Girgensons agreed to terms on a three-year, $6.8 million contract with the Sabres on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire career in Buffalo since he was drafted 14th overall by the club in 2012. Last season in more of a bottom-six role, Girgensons supplied just 12 goals and 19 points across 69 games. Staying in familiar territory, expect Girgensons to assume his usual energy role as a penalty killer and on the bottom-six heading into next season.