Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Out again Wednesday

Girgensons (undisclosed) remains day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game against the Coyotes.

Girgensons has yet to rejoin his teammates for practice, so he should be considered questionable at best for Friday's matchup with Montreal at this juncture. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with the 24-year-old pivot's availability, as his lack of offensive upside -- seven goals and 12 points in 65 games this campaign -- keeps him off the radar in all but the deepest of season-long formats.