Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Pointless Tuesday
Girgensons was held without a point in his first game back from injury versus New Jersey on Tuesday.
Girgensons logged 14:41 of ice time, in which he recorded one shot, one block and a plus-1 rating. The center was back in the lineup following a four-game stint on the sidelines. Considering he has just one assist in his previous seven contests before getting hurt, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on the Latvian to breakout offensively.
