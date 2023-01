Girgensons scored a goal on one shot in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Girgensons gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead, scoring on a wide-open net off a nice pass from Kyle Okposo. This goal snaps a 12-game point drought for Girgensons and gives him two goals in his last 15 games. On the season, the Latvian forward has five goals and 11 points in 47 games.