Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Pots GWG versus Sharks

Girgensons scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

The Latvian forward's first goal couldn't have come at a better time, breaking a 3-3 deadlock at 12:15 of the third period. Girgensons' goal stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old has managed four points in nine games this year, but he's only seeing fourth-line minutes, which will limit his chances to produce.