Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Pots GWG versus Sharks
Girgensons scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
The Latvian forward's first goal couldn't have come at a better time, breaking a 3-3 deadlock at 12:15 of the third period. Girgensons' goal stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old has managed four points in nine games this year, but he's only seeing fourth-line minutes, which will limit his chances to produce.
More News
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Assists on pair of goals•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Staying in Buffalo•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Not playing in World Championship•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Tallies assist in loss•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: In midst of lengthy scoring drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.