Girgensons recorded a pair of assists and three shots during a 6-3 win over the visiting Red Wings on Thursday.

Girgensons drew primary helpers on two of Kyle Okposo's three goals against the Red Wings. The 28-year-old left winger entered the Atlantic Division matchup with just one assist in his previous 10 appearances. Girgensons, who suffered through an eight-game pointless drought (Nov. 8-25), earned his first multi-point effort since he scored twice against the Jets on March 30.