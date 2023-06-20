Girgensons signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Buffalo on Tuesday.
Girgensons, who would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency July 1, received a bit of a raise from his $2.2 million cap hit over the past three seasons. The 29-year-old registered 10 goals, 18 points and 96 hits in 80 games during the 2022-23 campaign.
