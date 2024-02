Girgensons (upper body) has been given the green light to play versus Dallas on Tuesday, Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report reports.

Girgensons has logged just 31 games this season due to injury, limiting him to just four goals and zero assists while averaging a career-worst 11:56 of ice time. The 30-year-old Latvian will slot into a fourth-line role with Jack Quinn (lower body) facing an extended stint on the shelf.