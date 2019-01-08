Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Ready to return
Girgensons will play Tuesday night against the missing the last four games with an upper-body injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
With eight points in 35 games and a role on the fourth line, we don't envision too many fantasy owners doing cartwheels across their living rooms over news of the Latvian's return, but with Jack Eichel already ruled out and Sam Reinhart a question mark, the Buffalo forward ranks will benefit from the boost Girgensons provides. He's been a key to the team's improvement this season in several non-scoring ways, plus he's a good penalty killer. The team lost three of the four games Girgensons missed due to the upper-body injury.
