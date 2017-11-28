Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Records five hits
Girgensons recorded five hits and one shot on goal during Saturday's 3-0 loss to Montreal.
Girgensons has been on a major slump since returning from his injury Oct. 25, going pointless in the 14 contests since. To make matters worse, the Latvian has been playing on the fourth line as of late, and has only averaged 10:43 of ice time in his last five games. Girgensons has now gone two seasons without cracking the thirty-point plateau, and unless he starts seeing increased ice time, its looking like his drought might stretch into three seasons.
