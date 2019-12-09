Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Registers goal in loss

Girgensons tallied a goal in Saturday's OT loss to the Canucks.

The goal snapped a six game point drought. That brings him up to four goals and seven points in 30 outings. Girgensons only brings value in the deepest of leagues, where his biggest attribute would be the 42 hits he's dished out. It's nice to see him providing offense, but nights where he does are few and far between.