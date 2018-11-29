Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Released from press box

Girgensons was back on the fourth line for Tuesday's win over San Jose.

Girgensons had been a healthy scratch in the previous game, which marks his second trip to the press box this season. The former 30-point player only has five to his name this year, and will be hard pressed to eclipse 30 while playing on the fourth line with no power-play time, or in some cases sitting out entirely.

