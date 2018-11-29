Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Released from press box
Girgensons was back on the fourth line for Tuesday's win over San Jose.
Girgensons had been a healthy scratch in the previous game, which marks his second trip to the press box this season. The former 30-point player only has five to his name this year, and will be hard pressed to eclipse 30 while playing on the fourth line with no power-play time, or in some cases sitting out entirely.
More News
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Sent to press box•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Rare offensive contribution Saturday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Active for Tuesday's preseason game•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Undergoes facial surgery•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Two helpers in Monday's win•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Will be active Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...