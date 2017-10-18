Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Remains in locker room after intermission

Girgensons blocked a shot in the first period and didn't return after the first intermission Tuesday against Vegas, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Girgensons notched one goal and two assists through the first six games. He's also proven himself to be a well-rounded center with 11 shots on goal, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating. The 23-year-old is already showing improvements from his 16-point, minus-7 outing of last season, and his next chance to return will be Friday against the Canucks.