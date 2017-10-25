Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Returning to lineup Wednesday

Girgensons (lower body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Blue Jackets.

Girgensons missed each of the team's last three contests because of the lower-body issue, but appers healthy enough to give it a go Thursday. The youngster has yet to live up his first-round billing from the 2012 NHL entry draft, but he has collected three points in seven games thus far. Unless his role grows moving forward, it's difficult to see Girgensons expanding too much on the 16 points he tallied last season.