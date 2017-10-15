Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Scores first goal
Girgensons scored his first goal of the season Saturday against the Kings.
That's now points in two straight games for Girgensons, who was promoted to the top line after head coach Phil Housley started juggling his lines. After playing less than 14 minutes in each of the first three games of the season, Girgensons played 16:17 against the Kings. He's always shown some chemistry playing alongside Jack Eichel, and it looks like he may have found a permanent home after playing center and left wing on the bottom two lines for most of the past two seasons. Girgensons is trending up even the team is still looking for their first win. He may be worth the risk in deep fantasy leagues.
