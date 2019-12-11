Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Scores goal, assist in win
Girgensons scored a goal on two shots and picked up an assist versus St. Louis on Tuesday.
It was the third multipoint game of the year for Girgensons, who has notched nine points in 32 games while averaging just 12:47 of ice time. The Latvian hasn't topped the 20-point mark since the 2014-15 campaign when he registered a career-high 30, but could reach that threshold this year.
