Girgensons potted his third goal of the season in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Girgensons tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period after taking advantage of a fortunate bounce in front of the Tampa Bay net. He has accounted for three of his five points this season in the past four games. That qualifies as a hot streak for a player who hasn't hit the 20-point plateau for six consecutive seasons.