Girgensons scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Girgensons opened the scoring midway through the first period, beating Jonas Johansson with a wrist shot to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead. The 29-year-old forward re-signed with Buffalo in the offseason after posting 10 goals, 18 points and 96 hits in 80 games last season. While his offensive potential is limited, Girgensons should see regular work in a bottom-six role.