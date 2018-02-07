Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Scores second shorty in three games

Girgensons scored on the penalty kill Tuesday against Anaheim, giving him six goals in 48 games this season.

The Latvian forward played over 17 minutes and also finished with five shots on goal, his second-highest total this season. His two shorthanded goals is tied for fifth in the league, and with 29 games to go in the season, Girgensons has a chance to hit double-digit in goals for the first time since his sophomore season when he scored 15. The Sabres made a small gamble re-signing Girgensons to a two-year contract this past summer after two scoring just 14 goals in two seasons, and the results have been mixed but certainly trending up recently. The Sabres and fantasy owners are still looking for that breakout season. Given his recent success, Girgensons will likely continue to skate alongside Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.