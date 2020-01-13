Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Scores shorty in road rout
Girgensons scored a short-handed goal Sunday and added two shots and two hits in a 5-1 win over Detroit.
Girgensons extended Buffalo's lead to 3-0 in the first period, finding the net for the second game in a row. It was his first short-handed goal since 2017-18 and his first specialty teams goal of 2019-20. Girgensons has eight goals and 12 points in 46 games this season. He hasn't eclipsed 20 points since his sophomore campaign of 2015-15 (30), but has a chance to do so this. However, he can be avoided in fantasy leagues.
