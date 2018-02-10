Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Sitting out Saturday
Girgensons (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Bruins, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.
Girgensons will take a night off and rest up to potentially rejoin the lineup for Sunday's contest against the Avalanche. Scott Wilson will replace him Saturday and is slated to skate on the third line alongside Johan Larsson and Jason Pominville.
