Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Sitting out

Girgensons will watch Saturday's contest with the Flyers from the press box.

Girgensons has been a regular on the fourth line, with the occasional trip to the press box. He has just six points in 27 games, and comes out of the lineup with Jason Pominville returning. The other two times Girgensons was scratched, he played in the following game.

