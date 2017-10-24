Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Skates with team

Girgensons (lower body) was skating on the fourth line Tuesday, Sabres.com's Jourdon LaBarber reports.

Girgensons has missed the past two games and skated on his own as well. Head coach Phil Housley says Girgensons is still day-to-day, meaning he'll likely sit out Tuesday's game against Detroit. Both Justin Bailey and Jordan Nolan will likely draw into the lineup, since the Sabres don't have any more spare forwards. Girgensons was enjoying a productive season with three points in seven games before getting hurt.