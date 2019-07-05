Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Staying in Buffalo
Girgensons agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.6 million contract extension with the Sabres on Friday.
Girgensons will return to Buffalo hoping to improve on his 18-point campaign from a year ago, with his best season to date coming back in 2014-15 when the now 25-year-old recorded 15 goals and 15 assists in 61 games. Likely to assume a bottom-six role in 2019-20, Girgensons fantasy value will be limited to deeper leagues.
More News
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Not playing in World Championship•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Tallies assist in loss•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: In midst of lengthy scoring drought•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Grabs helper•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Pointless Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...