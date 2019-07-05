Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Staying in Buffalo

Girgensons agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.6 million contract extension with the Sabres on Friday.

Girgensons will return to Buffalo hoping to improve on his 18-point campaign from a year ago, with his best season to date coming back in 2014-15 when the now 25-year-old recorded 15 goals and 15 assists in 61 games. Likely to assume a bottom-six role in 2019-20, Girgensons fantasy value will be limited to deeper leagues.