Contrary to a previous report, Girgensons (lower body) is still on injured reserve, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Girgensons hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 24. He has two goals, 31 hits and 11 blocks in 20 games this season.
