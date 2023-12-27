Girgensons (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Boston on Wednesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Girgensons was reportedly close to getting into the lineup before the Christmas break, so it shouldn't be too long before the Latvian center is cleared to play. Even once the 29-year-old Girgensons is given the green light, he figures to slot into a bottom-six role and will be hard-pressed to get over the 20-point mark after missing that threshold in each of the last seven seasons.