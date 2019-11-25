Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Surprises in Florida
Girgensons scored two goals to help his team defeat the Panthers 5-2 on Sunday.
The two goals were Girgenson's second and third goals of the campaign and give him six points in 23 games this season. Prior to Sunday's two-goal performance, the fourth-line winger had gone 13 games without a point.
