Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Surprises in Florida

Girgensons scored two goals to help his team defeat the Panthers 5-2 on Sunday.

The two goals were Girgenson's second and third goals of the campaign and give him six points in 23 games this season. Prior to Sunday's two-goal performance, the fourth-line winger had gone 13 games without a point.

