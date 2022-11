Girgensons (undisclosed) will be out pending further evaluation, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Girgensons was hurt in Tuesday's game versus the Senators, and that update from head coach Don Granato is a discouraging sign. The 28-year-old Girgensons has five points through 17 contests this season. During his absence, Riley Sheahan and Anders Bjork should see more steady playing time.