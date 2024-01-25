Girgensons (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Kings.
Girgensons was injured in the first period, logging just 1:01 of ice time. If he can't play Saturday versus the Sharks, Zach Benson or Victor Olofsson could enter the lineup in a bottom-six role.
