Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Tallies assist in loss

Girgensons registered an assist during Thurday's loss to Detroit.

Girgensons has spent the bulk of the year on Buffalo's fourth line, however he's been more productive than in recent years. He has 17 points to his name, just edging out his numbers from the past two years (15 points in 2017-18, 16 in 2016-17). If he can muster up two more tallies, it will result in his highest point total since he hit the 30-point mark back in 2014-15.