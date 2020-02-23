Play

Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Tallies goal in win

Girgensons registered a goal in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.

Girgensons opened the scoring for the Sabres just 14 seconds into the contest. He has 11 goals on the campaign, which is the most he's produced since he scored 15 back in 2014-15. At 16 points, he's two back of matching last year's total.

More News
Our Latest Stories