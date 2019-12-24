Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Tallies sixth of season

Girgensons scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to Ottawa.

Girgenson provided Buffalo's lone goal late in the sixth period, re-directing a centering pass by Evan Rodrigues. It was the sixth goal of the year for Girgensons and snapped a five-game point drought. The 25-year-old has already eclipsed the five goals he scored in 72 games last season but does not offer any fantasy upside.