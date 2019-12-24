Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Tallies sixth of season
Girgensons scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to Ottawa.
Girgenson provided Buffalo's lone goal late in the sixth period, re-directing a centering pass by Evan Rodrigues. It was the sixth goal of the year for Girgensons and snapped a five-game point drought. The 25-year-old has already eclipsed the five goals he scored in 72 games last season but does not offer any fantasy upside.
More News
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Scores goal, assist in win•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Registers goal in loss•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Surprises in Florida•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Ice cold•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Pots GWG versus Sharks•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Assists on pair of goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.