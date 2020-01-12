Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Tips puck home
Girgensons lit the lamp in Saturday's loss to the Canucks.
It was Girgensons' seventh goal of the campaign, bringing him up to 11 points. The goal puts him tied for fifth in Buffalo goal scoring. He also threw 3 hits, bringing his total up to 72 -- the second highest amount among Sabres.
