Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Two assists on top line

Girgensons dished out two helpers in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Moving to the top line paid instant dividends for Girgensons, who immediately showed great chemistry with Jack Eichel and Jason Pominville as each member of the trio came away with two points. Unfortunately, the rest of the lineup was quiet as Buffalo fell to 0-3-1. Coach Phil Housley likely isn't done shuffling lines, but Girgensons will have short-term value as long as he's skating alongside Eichel.