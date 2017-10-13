Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Two assists on top line
Girgensons dished out two helpers in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Moving to the top line paid instant dividends for Girgensons, who immediately showed great chemistry with Jack Eichel and Jason Pominville as each member of the trio came away with two points. Unfortunately, the rest of the lineup was quiet as Buffalo fell to 0-3-1. Coach Phil Housley likely isn't done shuffling lines, but Girgensons will have short-term value as long as he's skating alongside Eichel.
More News
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Moves to top line•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Skates on top line to open camp•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Inks two-year deal•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Remains Sabres property•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Exempt from expansion•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Scores shootout winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...