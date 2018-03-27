Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Two helpers in Monday's win

Girgensons picked up two assists in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

He also chipped in two shots and a plus-1 rating. The 24-year-old had only one point, a goal, in his prior 16 games, but with jack Eichel looking like he's back at 100 percent again, Girgensons could find a little more success over the remaining handful of games this season.