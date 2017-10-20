Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Unavailable Friday

Girgensons (lower body) won't suit up for Friday's game against the Canucks.

Girgensons is considered day-to-day, so there's a chance he could return to action Saturday against the Bruins, but the Sabres will have to roll with Seth Griffith up front against Vancouver. The 23-year-old pivot is a solid bottom-six contributor for Buffalo, but he only totaled 16 points in 75 games last season, so he isn't a useful option in most season-long fantasy formats.